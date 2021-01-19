James Arthur says everyone has a "responsibility" to speak up when they are suffering with their mental health.

The 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker struggles with anxiety and depression and has been having CBT (Cognitive behavioural therapy) in lockdown.

James struggled particularly with his mental health after shooting to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2012, and he regrets not seeking help or telling anyone about the way he was feeling for "three or four years" after the show.

The 32-year-old star believes every contestant should have some form of counselling when the competition ends.

James - who was made an ambassador for the mental health charity, SANE, in 2016 - told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "It is a responsibility on you if you are suffering with your mental health to speak up.

"I think we should encourage people to speak up opposed to putting the blame on other people."

The 'Train Wreck' hitmaker felt like a weight had lifted off his shoulders when he finally got the help he needed.

He added: "You have to help yourself and find help when yo come off these shows.

"You need a level of counselling especially after something like that, and that's something I didn't do for three our four years after 'The X Factor'.

"But when I did take it upon myself to do it, I felt better about it and I became an ambassador, which has been really helpful as well."

James recently shared that talking the talking therapy CBT - which aims to change the way people think and behave - teamed with writing new music has pulled him through his "sedentary" state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I started off [in lockdown] - I was sedentary for the whole time.

"I have a real bad health anxiety - I have always had a fear of dying young. It started out me being pretty down and then I started doing some CBT. And then I made music again. I wrote 52 songs - that helped me through.”