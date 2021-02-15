James Arthur has inked a new record deal with Columbia Records.

The former 'X Factor' champion was originally signed to music mogul Simon Cowell's now-folded record label Syco Music in 2012 - which was also previously home to Little Mix and One Direction - but he was dropped just two years later after controversy over a song featuring aggressive lyrics, before being welcomed back in 2016.

And after Syco Music became defunct following an acquisition deal by Sony Music, the 'Lasting Lover' hitmaker has landed himself a new contract with the prestigious label, on which he will release his fourth studio album later this year.

And he’s thrilled to start the “next chapter” of his career.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter is quoted by The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column as saying: “I consider it an honour to be signing to a label with such prestige – Columbia has signed iconic artists and musicians, many of which have inspired me along the way, so to add my name to a roster with so many legends is a sign of how far I’ve come and is a huge compliment.

“I’m very grateful to Columbia for wanting to work with me and am extremely excited to write this next chapter of my career with them. I’ve a feeling it will be some journey.”

Meanwhile, as well as working on his follow-up to 2019's 'You', the 'Impossible' singer previously revealed he's also keen to embark on an acting career after having some lessons.

On his aspiration to become a movie star, he said: “I set myself a goal that before 2020 I would get my acting going. It has been on hold - but I have been doing some acting lessons and looking at agencies. I am hoping to land a role next year."

The 'Naked' hitmaker had planned on ditching music to launch a career in Hollywood, and even underwent tattoo removal surgery to improve his chances of landing a role.

On what sort of character he'd like to portray, he said: “I am guessing I might be type-casted as a tattooed thug - but I am up for anything.”