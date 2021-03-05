James Arthur has released his uplifting yet dark new single, 'Medicine'.

The 33-year-old singer - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2012 - has shared his latest track since signing a deal with Columbia Records and opened up about how his longtime partner, Jessica Grist, has been there for him throughout his battle with depression, which he sought therapy for.

James said in a press release: "'Medicine’ is an uplifting ode to self, to relationships, to community and connection, and to the healing, restorative powers of love over adversity. It is, you might say, the perfect song for spring 2021.

“The last year has forced any couple to look at themselves. It held a mirror up to us all, didn’t it? And my partner was hugely supportive through that whole time. There are some pretty dark lyrics in there: ‘When I’m suicidal, you don’t let me spiral…’”

James suffered his first panic attack on stage in Madrid, Spain and was hospitalised with a gallbladder infection last year, which became the starting point for his upcoming album, his most honest yet.

He recalled: “On stage in Madrid, I had this brutal panic attack. I’ve obviously suffered from anxiety over the years but I’d never had that before, not on stage, not it taking hold of me – to the extent that I had to get off because if I didn’t, I was gonna die. Then the next day I developed really bad flu symptoms and had to be rushed into hospital. They found that I had a gallbladder infection, and had to remove it immediately.”

Following a stint in a Swiss hospital and the cancellation of his tour, the 'Say You Won't Let Go' hitmaker attended therapy three or four times a week, took medication, had cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and upped his fitness, and recovered enough for his UK arena shows.

He said: “And it was probably the best tour I’ve ever done.”

However, then the coronavirus pandemic hit and it was time for him to focus on making his music and tackling head-on the past traumas that impacted his mental health.

He concluded: "And all of a sudden, the music started sounding great. From day one there was a sound that I wanted to go for. Even early on it sounded like a real album, a proper body of work.”

'Medicine' is out now and follows the single 'Train Wreck'.

James' last studio album was 2019's 'You'.