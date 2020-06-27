Jameela Jamil has branded Kim Kardashian West ''deluded''.

The 'Good Place' actress has constantly criticised the 'Keeping Up With Kardashians' star for her ''obsession'' with body image, after Kim posted a photograph of herself in a tight corset.

Taking to her Instagram account, she said: ''Kim, like many of us, has had decades of body image issues and obsession. This has been HEAVILY perpetuated by how much the media scrutinised her and her sisters over their appearances. She isn't actively trying to harm you. She's just so harmed and deluded into thinking this is what SHE needs to look like to be special and beautiful and she's spilling it out onto her following. Is this wrong? YES. But I'm not sure she realises that she's doing to others what her idols did to her, in making her think a tiny waist is the key to femininity and sex appeal.''

And Jameela has told her followers to just ignore her posts and unfollow other brands who don't promote body positivity.

In a lengthy address, she urged her followers: ''Unfollow the people who tell you things that hurt your self esteem. Don't let the debris of their damage spill out onto you. Unfollow people/brands that don't make you feel powerful and happy and grateful for what you have. You're the boss and none of them are s**t without you ... THE PATRIARCHY WANTS US TO FOCUS ON OUR WEIGHT INSTEAD OF POWER, EQUALITY AND PSYCHOLOGICAL FREEDOM. F**K ANYONE WHO ENCOURAGES THIS.BLOCK. MUTE. DELETE. REPEAT. (sic)''