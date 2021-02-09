Jameela Jamil is selling her designer clothes to support refugees.

The 34-year-old actress has partnered with fashion resale site Vestiaire Collective to sell some of her designer pieces to raise money for Choose Love - a non-profit charity providing refugees with food, housing and legal assistance.

She has listed a number of items for sale, including the Matthew Williamson dress she wore on her first date with partner James Blake, along with a Lulu Guinness bag, Jeffrey Campbell boots and Chanel wool suit jacket that has been listed for £746.

Jameela said: “This Chanel suit was my first-ever vintage buy and has been my favourite suit for all my important meetings. It makes me feel like Jackie O.”

It comes after 'The Good Place' star previously revealed she thinks about her “plural” selves whilst getting ready for a red carpet event as she believes her fashion choices should represent how she feels on a daily basis.

She said: “I think about looking like my-selves — plural. We have so many different facets to ourselves. All the different characters that live within me come out, day-to-day, in my clothes, so fashion really becomes about, ‘Who do you feel like being today?' "

However, Jameela admits she often wears oversized clothing as an “armour” to stop people from looking at and judging her body.

She explained: “Normally when I’m wearing a suit, I’m wearing it as armour. I often wear a baggy suit, and I’m deliberately wearing it to be released from my gender, and from anyone speculating at my body shape. It’s asexual and focused. “I just want to look like a very chic brain, you know? I don’t need people looking at my body all the time, but I do want them to say, ‘She looks cool,’ and I want to feel cool. But I’ll also wear a tight dress and allow my body a moment. Just a moment!”