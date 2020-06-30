Jameela Jamil has paid tribute to her stylist Law Roach.

The 34-year-old presenter and actress shared a gushing post on Instagram to Law, who also styles Zendaya and Celine Dion, calling him ''an icon''.

She wrote: ''I want to talk to you about my brilliant stylist @luxurylaw

''One of the ONLY thriving Black stylists in fashion. I slid into his DMs last summer begging him to style me because I fell in love with Zendaya and Celine Dion's style. He kindly agreed and nearly a year later we are colleagues, friends and now co stars on @legendarymax where he is our resident hard to please Father. He's supportive, empowering, honest and talented beyond all belief. He teaches you that clothes should fit you, not the other way around (VERY RARE IN A STYLIST) he's hilarious and he's an icon.

''We are seriously lacking in enough diversity in the Fashion industry. This needs to change, we are way overdue. I am honored I got to work with one of the first and the best at his level.

''I raise a toast to this amazing man who brings up other young Black talent with him. My friend: Law Roach (sic).''

Law replied to the post and wrote: ''My God!!!'' along with a number of heart emojis, while Demi Lovato commented: ''We love you @luxurylaw'' and Kat McNamara said: ''Agreed! LOVE @luxurylaw.''