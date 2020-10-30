Jameela Jamil expresses her “different characters” through her clothes.

The 34-year-old actress thinks about her “plural” selves whilst getting ready for a red carpet event as she believes her fashion choices should represent how she feels on a daily basis.

In an interview with ELLE, she said: “I think about looking like my-selves — plural. We have so many different facets to ourselves. All the different characters that live within me come out, day-to-day, in my clothes, so fashion really becomes about, ‘Who do you feel like being today?' "

However, Jameela admits she often wears oversized clothing as an “armour” to stop people from looking at and judging her body.

She explained: “Normally when I’m wearing a suit, I’m wearing it as armour. I often wear a baggy suit, and I’m deliberately wearing it to be released from my gender, and from anyone speculating at my body shape. It’s asexual and focused.

“I just want to look like a very chic brain, you know? I don’t need people looking at my body all the time, but I do want them to say, ‘She looks cool,’ and I want to feel cool. But I’ll also wear a tight dress and allow my body a moment. Just a moment!”

Meanwhile, ‘The Good Place’ star has openly criticised the Kardashians for promoting unrealistic body goals and but she doesn’t believe in the sisters being cancelled for good because they have the potential to use their fame and fans for good causes.

She explained: “I don’t believe in cancelling people who have the potential to do immense good. That’s incredibly stupid. Harvey Weinstein - cancel him. Cancel people who are a danger to society. The Kardashians, it would be madness not to call them in to help fix the thing they’ve been part of perpetuating. But seeing what Kim has done with prison reform?! That’s a sign of what happens when they utilise their power for good. These are powerful women, and I think they’ve already started changing.”