Jameela Jamil won't be ''forced to be the perfect woman''.

The 34-year-old actress has opened up about cancel culture and insisted she will not be ''cast away forever'' when she makes mistakes and hailed herself the ''anti-celebrity''.

Speaking to Laura Whitmore on BBC Radio 5 Live, she said: ''I feel very passionate about being very vulnerable and being the anti-celebrity in that way and being willing, refusing, to be forced to be the perfect woman.

I am a fallible human being. I try not to make mistakes but when I slip up, I refuse to be cast away forever. Most human beings are capable of change.

''Young people in particular need to see, you shouldn't be afraid to put your hand up or admit your own ignorance.

''This moral superiority obsession of the last few years is stopping people from asking really important questions.''

The 'Good Place' star - who is in a relationship with musician James Blake - also admitted she feels people go out of their way to ''discredit'' women whenever they are ''vulnerable or outspoken''

She continued: ''It is tricky and it is scary to put yourself out there. People are so offended, especially when a woman is vulnerable or outspoken in public.

''We go out of our way to silence her. They can't take us out and kill us anymore so they discredit us, they kill our reputation. Discredit is the new death for an outspoken woman.''

Jameela also touched on what it's like to be a woman in the entertainment business post-MeToo and admitted herself and her fellow females feel ''less harassed'' and are more supportive of one another since the movement geared towards fighting the sexual harassment and sexual assault of women went viral in 2017, following the widespread allegations of sexual abuse by shamed and convicted movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She added: ''The industry has massively changed. In particular for women, it's changed. It's less normalised to say the outrageous things people have been saying to us for years.

''My friends and I are less harassed. It feels safer for women and I also feel like there's more women solidarity.''