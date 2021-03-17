Jameela Jamil wants women to feel able to wear what they want without "fear".

The 35-year-old actress says girls should have "fun" with their outfits and glam and not feel they have to wear clothes that make them look skinnier or wear lashings of make-up to conceal the parts of their face they "hate".

Jameela has also called for more "diversity" in magazines and in the media to inspire women of all backgrounds to feel confident in their appearance.

She said: "I would like for us to not feel like we have to do anything. If we choose to wear make-up we do it in a fun celebratory way and that highlights the bits that we do like rather than covering up everything that we hate. I don’t want to paint a new face on top of our faces. I would like us to have comfortable nights out, I don’t want our feet to be bleeding at the end of the night. How are we even going to wear heels after this is over? I want us to be more individual, I want more diversity in magazines and media, so that we can see people who are diverse in their appearance walk with confidence. And I don’t want people to wear clothes that are trying to make them look thinner that they can’t eat or breathe in. I want us to make all our decisions from a place of fun rather than a place of fear."

The 'Good Place' star is promoting The Body Shop's global self-love campaign and insisted that it's important to spend time not wearing make-up in order to not be "repulsed by that image", while she spoke of how damaging it is to constantly edit selfies.

Speaking to Who What Wear, she added: "I think if you feel like you can’t leave the house without it or you apologise when you don’t have it on. That’s a problem. I think there’s a way to be celebratory with make-up but I think you have to spend as much time without it on, so you’re not repulsed by that image. I think it’s really important to not edit your photographs too, as the detriment it does to you is so little explained. One of the things that really drew me to The Body Shop when I was a kid is that they didn’t edit their photographs. It was one of the only places I see goosebumps or pores or body hair."