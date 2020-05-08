Jameela Jamil has hit out at memes about Adele's weight loss.

The 34-year-old activist - who tackles toxic body image via her iWeigh platform - took to Twitter to share her unhappiness after a number of memes were shared online about Adele's weight loss.

She shared some of the content herself - including side by side pictures of a slim Adele and fattening food - and wrote: '' Adele would hate this so much. I'm so glad she isn't on here to see people weaponize her body against women. These memes are everywhere. This is so offensive. So destructive. So reductive. It encourages us to demonize and become afraid of food (sic).''

Meanwhile, Adele's former trainer has said she never wanted to get ''super skinny''.

The 32-year-old singer recently revealed her incredible body transformation after losing a reported seven stone but trainer Pete Geracimo, who worked with the singer when she lived in London, has insisted that Adele just wanted to get healthy not skinny.

He wrote on Instagram: ''As Adele's former London-based personal trainer, it's disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss.

''In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn't. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!

''When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing.''

Pete revealed that Adele has embraced healthy eating and fitness since moving to Los Angeles and said she has been doing it for herself and her son Angelo.

He added: ''Since she moved to LA, it's been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It's only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and 'is sweating'! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo.''