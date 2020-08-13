Jake Johnson is ''trying to figure out'' his return in 'Jurassic World: Dominion'.

The 42-year-old actor had been set to reprise his role as Lowery Cruthers in the upcoming film, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused a scheduling clash with his TV crime drama 'Stumptown', leading to headaches for Jake and director Colin Trevorrow.

In an interview with Collider, he said: ''I was getting ready to go out (to the UK for filming) and then this pandemic hit and so everything got pushed and the schedule got rearranged, and now we're trying to figure it out because obviously I'm in 'Stumptown' and we're going into Season 2 of that. So we're figuring out the scheduling and how and if we can make it work.

''But Colin Trevorrow, the director, is a good friend, we're old friends and we've been talking a lot and we're trying to figure out how to do it.''

Jake did not feature in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' but he and Colin feel it would be appropriate for him to return for the new flick, especially if it brings an end to the 'Jurassic World' trilogy.

He explained: ''It's funny because Colin and I had the same talk where we said everything is getting really tricky but there's something we don't wanna just throw away.

''If this is the big finale and everybody's coming back, there would be something amiss if Lowery didn't at least make an appearance.''

Johnson also wants his Lowery to look radically different in this film after witnessing a dinosaur attack in 'Jurassic World', his previous appearance in the franchise.

The 'New Girl' star said: ''At one point I pitched that he has like a huge ponytail now and he's got like an army jacket and he's kind of going through some PTSD of what he lived through. I was like, 'Man I think he should be tatted up from the ankles to the ears, he saw a dinosaur attack!'''