Jake Gyllenhaal is joining forces with 'Extraction' director Sam Hargrave for new movie 'Combat Control'.
Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in 'Combat Control'.
The 40-year-old actor will portray late war hero John Chapman in the new movie based on true events.
Chapman died in battle in Afghanistan in 2002 after sacrificing his own life for the safety of his team during a rescue mission.
However, his bravery was only uncovered 15 years after his death after the mission was investigated and the true story revealed by Air Force Captain Cora Alexander.
This led to his posthumous promotion to the rank of Master Sergeant and his inclusion into the Hall of Heroes.
The movie will be directed by 'Extraction's Sam Hargrave with Shelby Malone as associate producer and Gyllenhaal as executive producer.
The search for an actress to play Captain Alexander is currently underway, while MGM studios are in discussions to acquire the rights to the film.
Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal previously revealed the tips he picked up from co-stars Dustin Hoffman and Susan Sarandon in 2002's 'Moonlight Mile'.
He added: "I remember Susan telling me, before you have an emotional scene you should drink a lot of water because tears really do dehydrate you.
"These are the things you pick up - I'll never forget!
"I'll drink so much water before an emotional scene, and people are like, 'What's wrong with him?' I won't cry the whole scene, I'll just drink water."
Gyllenhaal picked up tips from Hoffman on set too, taking note of the actor's intense way of working.
He explained: "I would watch Dustin get physically - he would get his energy up, he would actually get his blood flowing, which I didn't understand at the time.
"I didn't get, 'Oh right, this is your instrument'... I remember him doing push-ups and running in place before sometimes just a regular scene where he walked through."
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
With its darkly emotive themes and brittle humour, this well-made drama by Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Davis Mitchell is very successful in what he does for a living, though he's not...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...