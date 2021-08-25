Jake Gyllenhaal will produce and star in 'Oblivion Song', an upcoming film based on the acclaimed series of graphic novels from Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici.
Jake Gyllenhaal is set to produce and star in 'Oblivion Song'.
The 40-year-old actor has signed up for the new movie based on the series of graphic novels by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici.
The series was released by Image Comics in 2018 and tells the story of Nathan Cole, a man who makes daily trips to try and rescue those still living in the apocalyptic Oblivion – a part of Philadelphia that was lost a decade previously, along with 300,000 of its citizens.
Jake will produce for his Nine Stories production banner with Riva Marker, alongside Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst of Skybound Entertainment and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer for New Republic Pictures, who have optioned film rights to the graphic novels.
Marker said: "We're thrilled to partner with New Republic and Skybound on Robert Kirkman's mind-blowingly captivating series. When faced with a cataclysmic event that permanently alters our lives, what would we choose to save?
"Just as Kirkman did with 'The Walking Dead' and 'Invincible', in 'Oblivion Song', he's created the potential for a franchise that is profoundly entertaining, and the perfect opportunity to explore big questions we're reckoning with globally."
Kirkman added: "We couldn't be more excited to find such great partners in New Republic and Nine Stories. Both companies have a tremendous reputation for premium storytelling at the highest level, and we can't wait to see Jake bring this character to life on the big screen.
"We are so fortunate to have assembled a team that is as passionate about this comic as we are."
Oliver and Fischer also said: "We are thrilled to partner with Nine Stories and Skybound to help bring Robert and Lorenzo's visionary comic to life.
"'Oblivion Song' is a rare combination of spectacle, originality, and masterful, multivolume storytelling, which is basically everything we love in the world."
