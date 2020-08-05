Nine Stories co-founder Jake Gyllenhaal has inked a first-look movie deal with New Republic Pictures.
The 39-year-old actor and his Nine Stories production company - which he founded with Riva Marker in 2015 - have inked the feature film agreement with the studio, which is headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer.
He said in a statement: ''Riva and I are thrilled to be in business with New Republic.
''Having worked with both Brad and Brian before, I've seen their deep respect for the craft of filmmaking first hand, and have long admired their keen and thoughtful business sense.
''They're a rare breed of producer and we couldn't be more excited to have them as partners as we begin this new chapter for Nine Stories together.''
Gyllenhaal previously collaborated with Oliver on 2015's biographical adventure movie 'Everest', while he teamed up with Fischer on David Fincher's 2007 thriller 'Zodiac'.
The news comes after Cate Blanchett - through her and her husband Andrew Upton's Dirty Films production company - signed a similar first-look film deal with New Republic back in June.
Fischer previously worked with the actress on 'The House With a Clock in its Walls' and 'Truth'.
In a statement at the time, he said ''I've known Cate and Andrew for almost 10 years now and have had the great privilege of working with Cate on two films.
''While it is well-settled that she is among the greatest screen and stage actresses of our time, Cate also happens to have a fierce entrepreneurial vision and instinct for finding, developing, packaging and producing the kind of poignant and transportive film events that are at the heart of what Brian and I are building at New Republic.''
