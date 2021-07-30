Jake Gyllenhaal is the face of Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean scent.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in Prada's campaign for their Luna Ross Ocean fragrance for men.
The 'Southpaw' actor was the ideal choice for the campaign for the summer fragrance, as a keen sailor himself, with the perfume sharing the same name as Prada boss Patrizio Bertelli's sailing team.
He said: “I have a very personal connection to sailing.
“I grew up around the ocean. My uncle was a really incredible sailor, and I sailed with him when I was younger. I love sailing, and I love the metaphor of it, of feeling free and finding that space where you give in to the power of nature. I think in some way it helps to deepen your connection with the world around you.”
On filming the shoot, he continued: “For the campaign shoot, I was able to be active. I love sailing and am in awe of the athletes who sail the Luna Rossa.
And the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star added how he was in awe of director Johan Renck and the "real humanity" he brought to the project.
He gushed: “I am a fan of Johan.
“He made one of my favourite series in ‘Chernobyl.’ He’s not just a beautiful visualist, he’s a real storyteller. He looks for behaviour that is real, natural. It was nice to work with him on the fragrance campaign, because in moments where things could be overdone or overplayed, he always wanted to bring a real humanity to it. I loved working with him.”
The 40-year-old star also hailed the Italian fashion house for bringing fashion and technology together to create fresh ideas.
He added to WWD: "They are sophisticated but also avant-garde.
“They push the limits, not only in style and fashion, but technologically. They’re always on the edge of technology, merging both art and science, which for me is the apex at which wonderful things are created. Bringing together fashion and technology creates new ideas, new possibilities and progress.”
