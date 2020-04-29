Jake Gyllenhaal is ''falling in love'' with sourdough bread during his coronavirus self-isolation, as he's been taking up baking as a new hobby.
The 39-year-old actor has turned to baking whilst self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has joked his new passion has gotten so out of control he's ready to start a romance with the yeast product.
Speaking during an appearance on Tuesday's (28.04.20) at-home episode of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he told the show's host: ''Shh, I have sourdough rising. Shh. It needs to rest. It's resting.''
And when Stephen asked him to explain how he became part of the ''sourdough cult'' during social distancing, the 'Prisoners' star explained it all began when he started growing out his hair.
He added: ''As my hair's grown longer and as I've sort of slowly inched into the hipster world, I've found myself falling in love with sourdough. There's a very particular kind of audience who is definitely into this.''
Jake is likely to be working up a sweat when he makes his doughy delights, as he previously claimed the ''best form of self-care'' involves sweating whilst getting ''intimate'' with a partner.
He explained: ''I think it's all bulls**t if you want it to be bulls**t, and it's not if you don't. I feel that way about pretty much everything as long as you're not hurting anyone. I believe in sweat, in whatever form.
''For me, my best form of self-care is intimacy; that makes me sweat. And then I believe in the balance of rest and exercise. It's really that simple for me.''
Meanwhile, Jake recently said he's desperate to be a father one day.
He said: ''I do hope to be a father one day.''
But, for now, he is focusing on his relationship with his two nieces - Ramona, 13, and Gloria, eight - whom his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal has with her husband Peter Sarsgaard.
In 2017, Jake said: ''My sister has raised two extraordinary daughters. They are so well-behaved and they are so thoughtful and so observant of the world around them. I'm so proud of not only them but my sister as a mother.
''When they come to me, I get two great girls, [but] at the end of the day there are times where it's not bad to hand them back.''
