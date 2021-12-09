Jake Gyllenhaal enjoyed the challenges of making 'The Guilty' in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jake Gyllenhaal enjoyed being under pressure during the making of 'The Guilty'.
The 40-year-old actor stars in Antoine Fuqua's crime thriller as LAPD officer Joe Baylor – who is in a call centre dealing with crimes in Los Angeles. Jake is heavily featured in the movie and admits that he liked the challenge of making the project across 11 days in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jake said: "After years of making films, I'm always thrilled by a different way of doing things. With more challenges, it gets more interesting."
The actor argues that 'The Guilty' is different from a typical film and believes that audiences will enjoy it as it makes them use their imaginations.
The 'Brokeback Mountain' star told Variety: "I think 'The Guilty' is for people who love movies because it strips away all of the things we're used to in movies and it forces us to use our imagination.
"Now in films we're shown everything, but implication and mystery are so important and this movie is filled with them. A lot of movies are overt, and 'The Guilty' is all subtext."
Gyllenhaal explained how the movie became a red-hot property following the death of George Floyd last year and the star felt it was the perfect time to tell the story which centres on crime in a US city.
He said: "Everyone was looking for a contained movie with few characters. It seemed well on its way but then George Floyd was killed.
"All the movie's undercurrents made everyone think, 'Maybe we shouldn't tell this story now.'
"These are the moments when you should tell stories like this, not run away from them."
Jake added: "I think it's a special film. I don't think it's what people expect. I really hope people see it."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
With its darkly emotive themes and brittle humour, this well-made drama by Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Davis Mitchell is very successful in what he does for a living, though he's not...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...