Jake Gyllenhaal has joined the cast of the superhero movie 'Prophet' that has Sam Hargrave attached to direct.
Jake Gyllenhaal is to star in the superhero film 'Prophet'.
The 40-year-old actor is attached to play the lead role in the upcoming movie that will be directed by 'Extraction' helmer Sam Hargrave.
The picture is based on the Image comic book from 'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld and centres on the character of John Prophet, a man who gains superhuman strength after being subjected to scientific experiments by the Germans during World War II.
Marc Guggenheim is writing the script for the comic book adaptation, with Studio8's Jeff Robinov and John Graham producing with Prime Universe Films' Liefeld, Adrian Askarieh and Brooklyn Weaver.
Studio8 CEO Robinov said: "It's been a goal of ours to work with Jake and Sam for quite some time, so we're very excited to finally be collaborating with them on this unique, action-packed genre film.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what they envision for bringing this story to life – a story we're sure will stand out in the comic book world as a powerful, emotionally charged and visually distinctive film."
Jake will next appear with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the Michael Bay crime drama 'Ambulance' while Sam will return to direct a sequel to 'Extraction' with Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as mercenary Tyler Rake.
The 'Zodiac' star previously explained that he found it "torture" filming love scenes with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 film 'The Good Girl' because he had a crush on the 'Friends' star.
In an interview with 'The Howard Stern Show', Jake said: "Oh yeah, it was torture, yes it was.
"But it was also not torture.
"I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both."
Jake added that the "mechanical nature" of intimate scenes helped him keep his feeling for Jennifer well hidden.
He said: "Weirdly, love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it?
"That doesn't turn me on.
"It's oddly mechanical.
"And also it's a dance, you're choreographing for a camera.
"You can get in it but it's like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes."
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
With its darkly emotive themes and brittle humour, this well-made drama by Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Davis Mitchell is very successful in what he does for a living, though he's not...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...