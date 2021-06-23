Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby are to lead the cast of the survival thriller 'Suddenly'.

The pair are attached to star in the movie that will be written and directed by acclaimed screenwriter Thomas Bidegain.

The movie is based on Isabelle Autissier's French novel 'Soudain Seuls' and follows a couple who become stranded on an island in the South Atlantic and must fight for survival when their dream journey becomes a nightmare.

The story shines a light on the dynamics of the couple's relationship and holds up a mirror to modern society.

Alain Attal is producing the movie with Jake and Riva Marker for their Nine Stories production banner. Studiocanal is financing the project and will launch world sales this week.

Bidegain commented: "With 'Suddenly', I wanted to analyse the deep dynamics of a relationship stripped of all the artifices of the modern world, when facing life and death situations in a wondrous but hostile environment.

"Jake and Vanessa are a dream pairing who elevate the film to an entirely new dimension and are dream partners for making the film, along with our friends at Studiocanal."

Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh added: "We are thrilled to be working with such an incredible group of creative talent who have come together for 'Suddenly'.

"Over the years, we have enjoyed great success with Alain Attal, a producer of impeccable taste. The moment he came to us with this compelling story, we immediately believed in its major worldwide potential.

"The entire team at Studiocanal are such fans of Thomas' work as a writer and filmmaker and can't wait to see two of our favourite actors, Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby bring these profound, but complex characters to life together on screen."