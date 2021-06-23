Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby are to star in the survival thriller 'Suddenly'.
Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby are to lead the cast of the survival thriller 'Suddenly'.
The pair are attached to star in the movie that will be written and directed by acclaimed screenwriter Thomas Bidegain.
The movie is based on Isabelle Autissier's French novel 'Soudain Seuls' and follows a couple who become stranded on an island in the South Atlantic and must fight for survival when their dream journey becomes a nightmare.
The story shines a light on the dynamics of the couple's relationship and holds up a mirror to modern society.
Alain Attal is producing the movie with Jake and Riva Marker for their Nine Stories production banner. Studiocanal is financing the project and will launch world sales this week.
Bidegain commented: "With 'Suddenly', I wanted to analyse the deep dynamics of a relationship stripped of all the artifices of the modern world, when facing life and death situations in a wondrous but hostile environment.
"Jake and Vanessa are a dream pairing who elevate the film to an entirely new dimension and are dream partners for making the film, along with our friends at Studiocanal."
Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh added: "We are thrilled to be working with such an incredible group of creative talent who have come together for 'Suddenly'.
"Over the years, we have enjoyed great success with Alain Attal, a producer of impeccable taste. The moment he came to us with this compelling story, we immediately believed in its major worldwide potential.
"The entire team at Studiocanal are such fans of Thomas' work as a writer and filmmaker and can't wait to see two of our favourite actors, Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby bring these profound, but complex characters to life together on screen."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
As Tilda Swinton reteams with her Snowpiercer director, Korea's Bong Joon Ho, it's perhaps unsurprising...
There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
With its darkly emotive themes and brittle humour, this well-made drama by Jean-Marc Vallee (Dallas...
With visually stunning imagery and a solid A-list cast, this film just about transcends its...
Davis Mitchell is very successful in what he does for a living, though he's not...
Quite possibly the most ambitious films of the year, Everest tells the true to life...
When two different climbing parties set out on the expedition of their lives, they knew...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...