The 39-year-old actor is once again teaming up with his 'Southpaw' director on the adaptation of Gustav Moller's Danish drama 'Den Skyldige'.
The 'Nightcrawler' star is set to portray 911 call operator Joe Bayler, who attempts to save a caller who is in serious danger, but all is not as it seems.
Gyllenhall commented: ''I couldn't be more excited to work with Antoine again.
''Our time together on 'Southpaw' was one of the great artistic experiences of my career, and I cannot wait to be back on set with him again. 'The Guilty' is a special story, and one that we all feel very close to.''
The script adaptation comes from 'True Detective' scribe Nic Pizzolatto.
Due to the ongoing restrictions with Covid-19, filming is set to take place in November in Los Angeles only, and with strict safety procedures in place.
Gyllenhaal's latest role comes weeks after he landed a first-look movie deal with New Republic Pictures.
The 'Brokeback Mountain' actor and his Nine Stories production company - which he founded with Riva Marker in 2015 - have inked the feature film agreement with the studio, which is headed by Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer.
He said in a statement: ''Riva and I are thrilled to be in business with New Republic.
''Having worked with both Brad and Brian before, I've seen their deep respect for the craft of filmmaking first hand, and have long admired their keen and thoughtful business sense.
''They're a rare breed of producer and we couldn't be more excited to have them as partners as we begin this new chapter for Nine Stories together.''
Gyllenhaal previously collaborated with Oliver on 2015's biographical adventure movie 'Everest', while he teamed up with Fischer on David Fincher's 2007 thriller 'Zodiac'.
The news comes after Cate Blanchett - through her and her husband Andrew Upton's Dirty Films production company - signed a similar first-look film deal with New Republic back in June.
