Artist:
Song title: Rabbit Hole
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Indie

He's come a long way since his number one debut album back in 2012, and now Jake Bugg is back again with a new single entitled 'Rabbit Hole'. He's already released three other singles over the past year, so we're hoping to hear details of a fifth album release very soon. 

Contactmusic

