Jake Bugg's latest release, 'Lost', is definitely a lot closer to dance floor filler than toe-tappin' Country. With an unstoppable and infectious beat, Bugg says, "The song is inspired by everyone who felt lost and parted from loved ones during the pandemic. The sun’s coming out, summer is on the way and this is the tune for it." Jake says it's "the most fun he’s ever had making a record" and that has certainly translated into the mood of the music on his latest release.
'Lost' is Jake Bugg's first entirely new release this year and will feature on his forthcoming studio album, ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’. ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ was classified as the 14th greatest British Film ever made by the British Film Institute (BFI) back in 1999 when they compiled their 'Top 100 British Films' list. The film, made in 1960, starred Albert Finney and Shirley Anne Field and was directed by Karel Reisz. In it's day it was ground breaking and marked a new era in British cinema. Fast forward 61 years and Jake Bugg is about to pay homage to it, and his home town, by referencing the title for his new album of the same name.
Being a devoted Nottingham lad, Bugg has resurrected the title, once used in the breakthrough 'Kitchen Sink Drama' set in Nottingham, for his up-coming fifth studio album. ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ follows on from his 2017 album, 'Hearts That Strain' and comes more than nine years after his eponymous debut album.
The 'Lightning Bolt' singer has penciled in a release date of August 20th for his new album and has already shared two tracks from it, the uplifting 'All I Need' and the stomping rebel rouser, 'Kiss Like The Sun'. Whilst his version of 'Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ may not be as radical or as highly regarded as it's 60's name sake, it will no doubt be yet another highly creative collection for the accomplished singer-songwriter from Clifton.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.