Jake Bugg will release his fifth album, 'Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, on August 20.

The 27-year-old singer's first full-length release on RCA Records is the 'Lightning Bolt' hitmaker's follow-up to 2017's 'Hearts That Strain'.

Jake exclaimed that he had "the most fun he’s ever had making a record”, which features previously released singles 'All I Need' and 'Kiss Like The Sun' and a new single coming next month.

The British singer-songwriter released his acclaimed single, 'All I Need', in October, which was co-written with Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne's producer Andrew Watt.

Alongside his album news, Jake has announced a spring 2022 tour.

The run is due to kick off on March 14, 2022 at Newcastle's O2 City Hall, and will wrap at O2 Academy Brixton in London on April 5, 2022.

Jake previously teased that his upcoming album will be "a bit more uplifting".

He said: "Song-wise I’m pretty much there. Now, with the whole lockdown thing, I’ll try to write a few more for it.

“Before I even started making this record I decided I wanted something with a bit more energy, a bit more uplifting.

“Hopefully it’ll give people something to listen to in all of this.”

Jake has been embracing pop after he "turned [his] nose up a little bit" at chart music.

The musician - who was often compared to Bob Dylan at the start of his career - has modernised his sound since signing to Sony's RCA Records in 2019.

He said: "I have kind of always turned my nose up a little bit at a lot of pop music but as I've gotten older I've become more open-minded.

"Something I wanted to achieve with this record is to start working with people more in the pop world and to try and make my sound a little more modern with production and things.

"So working with Steve (Mac) was a different experience for me, but one that I really enjoyed."

The track-listing for 'Saturday Night, Sunday Morning' will be unveiled in due course.

Jake's 2022 tour dates are:

March 14, Newcastle, O2 City Hall

March 15, Leeds, O2 Academy

March 17, Hull, Bonus Arena

March 18, Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

March 19, Sheffield, Octagon Centre

March 21, Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

March 23, Glasgow, O2 Academy

March 24, Belfast, Ulster Hall

March 25, Dublin, Olympia Theatre

March 27, Birmingham, O2 Academy

March 28, Norwich, UEA

March 30, Nottingham, Rock City

March 31, Cardiff, The Great Hall

April 1, Bristol, O2 Academy

April 3, Oxford, O2 Academy

April 4, Southampton, O2 Guildhall

April 5, London, O2 Academy Brixton