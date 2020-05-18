Jaime King is divorcing Kyle Newman - and has filed a restraining order against him.

The actress and model - who has Leo, four, and James, six, with her estranged husband - has reportedly requested that the courts grant her a restraining order against the filmmaker, who she has been married to since 2007.

Legal documents were filed by Jaime in Los Angeles on Monday (18.05.20) to ask for the divorce, TMZ reports.

Jaime and Kyle's son Leo had a tough start in life, when he had to undergo major heart surgery in the first few months of his life.

Of the ordeal, she explained: ''I was wheel-chaired to him every three hours, so I could breastfeed him and take care of him before he went into this huge surgery. It was a terrifying experience. But thank God for the medicine that we have now ...

''I knew how traumatic the experience was, how much post-traumatic stress disorder I had afterwards, and the trauma that I was experiencing before it. It's because I didn't know anybody that had gone through it and I didn't have people to talk to. I have a voice and I want to use that voice on behalf of my son - and I know that my son would want that.

''I've gotten thousands of letters from people and now I have a real community of people to talk to.''

Leo was diagnosed with the congenital heart defect leading to a ''traumatic'' time, according to Jaime.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Dear all - at 20 weeks our son was diagnosed with Transposition of the Great Arteries AKA TGA. He had a major heart surgery, that was terrifying, and traumatic for us as parents, for our family. Only a few of our best friends knew. I felt that I had to protect him in fear of the unknown, fear he would not make it. We felt isolated & confused. (sic)''