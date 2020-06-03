Jaime King claims she was arrested after a ''peaceful protest'' in Los Angeles on Tuesday (02.06.20).

The actress and model marched with protestors outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in Hancock Park to demand justice for African-American citizens murdered by police officers up and down the country, and claimed her and her ''sisters'' had been taken in by police are were kept in a bus for at least four hours.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. - Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct (sic)''

Before giving a later update: ''Currently still on the bus for over 4 hours. Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter (sic)''

Jaime had earlier in the week taken to Instagram to call for justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a police officer, where she shared Rihanna's NAACP Image Awards' 2020 President's Award speech.

She said: ''Tonight is not really about me, because the purpose is bigger than me, right? It's not bigger than us together, but it's bigger than me, because my part is a very small part of the work that is being done in this world and the work that is yet to be done. If there's anything I've learned, it's that we can only fix this world together. We can't do it divided. I can not emphasise that enough. We can't let the desensitivity seep in. The 'If it's your problem, then it's not mine.' 'It's a woman's problem.' 'It's a black people problem.' 'It's a poor people problem.'''