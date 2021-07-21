Jai Courtney says that 'The Suicide Squad' has an "immense core and heart" despite the amount of violence involved in the film.
Jai Courtney insists that 'The Suicide Squad' has an "immense core and heart", despite its violence.
The 35-year-old actor appears in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel as Captain Boomerang and admits that there is a softer side to the flick even if it has a lot of violent scenes.
Jai told Variety: "It's definitely very violent but it's also really silly and funny and has immense core and heart to it."
The 'Terminator Genisys' star also praised director James Gunn, labelling him as an "evil genius" for his work on the movie.
He said: "It's crazy, dude. It's so bizarre.
"James Gunn is an evil genius in a way and the movie is really something that is representative of what he is capable of. He really pushed the boundaries. He was basically given the keys and told, 'Do whatever the f*** you want', and he did."
Jai - who stars in the blockbuster with Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Joel Kinnaman among others - previously claimed that the flick is "not necessarily even a strict sequel" to its 2016 predecessor 'Suicide Squad' directed by David Ayer.
He said: "People are going to have a great time with it. It’s sad to see some of my castmates not involved, but I’m so thrilled to welcome a whole bunch more in. And I think it frees up the direction in which this franchise can take.
"It cracked things open in a way that we now won’t know what to expect from the next time. That’s cool for something like 'Suicide Squad'. It’s not necessarily even a strict sequel, is the truth.
"It’s different, man, but people are gonna have a ball with it. I hope it’s massively successful."
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
This declining franchise really needed a jolt to the head, but the producers disappointingly opt...
With the war between mankind and Skynet drawing to a close, resistance leader John Connor...
For his directing debut, Russell Crowe tells a story so compelling that it almost obscures...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
With a true story that's almost hard to believe, this inspiring biographical drama is made...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
Mankind has been all but wiped out. When Skynet became self-aware, it launched tactical nuclear...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
Louis Zamperini (Jack O'Connell) is a rebel. His constant fights and reckless behaviour cause more...
Malcom Toohey is a highly respected detective who lives life by the book, and tries...