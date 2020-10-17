Jai Courtney thinks movie fans will "have a ball" with the 'Suicide Squad' sequel.

The James Gunn-directed film is slated for release in 2021 and Jai - who plays Captain Boomerang - believes fans will ultimately love the movie.

He shared: "It’s a big-a** movie again, as was the first.

"It’s cool to see a bunch of new characters and characters [Gunn has] plucked from the depths of the canon, which is cool and just kind of different and interesting. James like creatures and monsters and things as well. I felt like there was an injection of that kind of stuff with this take on it. It’s very funny. It’s what you’ve come to expect from this kind of film."

Although the original 'Suicide Squad' was panned by critics, Jai is hopeful that the follow-up will prove to be "massively successful".

He also insisted that it's "not necessarily even a strict sequel".

Speaking to Collider, he explained: "People are going to have a great time with it. It’s sad to see some of my castmates not involved, but I’m so thrilled to welcome a whole bunch more in. And I think it frees up the direction in which this franchise can take.

"It cracked things open in a way that we now won’t know what to expect from the next time. That’s cool for something like 'Suicide Squad'. It’s not necessarily even a strict sequel, is the truth.

"It’s different, man, but people are gonna’ have a ball with it. I hope it’s massively successful."