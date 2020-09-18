Jaden Smith will tackle racial and social justice issues in a new Snapchat series, 'The Solution Committee'.
The 'Karate Kid' actor will be joined by guests including Hailey Bieber, Common, his sister Willow Smith, Janelle Monáe, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi and Lena Waithe on 'The Solution Committee', an unscripted Snap Original series which will explore how to instigate change and come up with solutions to tackling racism and inequality.
The first episode will air on 21 September, ahead of the US National Voter Registration Day, and all episodes will include swipe-ups at the end to prompt viewers to register to vote.
Jaden said: ''Historically people between the ages of 18 to 23 have been less likely to vote. This is because a lot of young
people feel like they don't have the information or know where to get it. This show is about educating the youth
and making sure they feel empowered and ready to vote.''
Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media, thinks Jaden was the ideal person to front the eight-part series.
He said: ''On top of being a world class entertainer, Jaden has dedicated so much of his life to finding innovative ways to
shine a light on injustice.
''Beyond encouraging young people to vote, Jaden and his friends show why we should all care about these systemic issues and what we can
do to fix them.
'' After working with the fantastic team at Snap on 'Will From Home', we know this series can attract real attention which will hopefully lead to some necessary change.''
Episode one will be focused on 'How to Vote'. It will then be followed by 'The Power of Your Vote', and the two episodes will feature Jaden, Hailey, Yara, and young activists Gabe Fleisher and WInter VreeAnne.
New episodes will air Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Snapchat's Discover page.
