Jaden Smith is selling items from his own wardrobe with Grailed 100 to help encourage "recycled fashion".
The 22-year-old actor-and-musician - who is the son of Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - has joined forces with the menswear resale marketplace Grailed for the return of their Grailed 100 list.
Jaden and others have curated a collection of 100 rare pieces to go on sale, meaning fans can bag themselves a piece of clothing worn by the 'Summertime in Paris' star.
Jaden - who launched the eco-friendly company JUST Water in 2015 - commented: “I appreciate Grailed’s perspective on fashion and their forward-thinking ability to not only make high fashion more accessible but also encourage people to shop in a truly sustainable way by purchasing recycled fashion."
The collection - which will launch on February 24 - includes pieces from the 'Pursuit of Happyness' star's own wardrobe, such as a signed pair of his first sneaker designs from his Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racers line and thrifted Syre shirts he made when his debut album of the same name came out in 2017.
He told Vogue: “I have these thrifted Syre shirts that I made from a really, really long time ago, from when the album first came out. I would go and thrift a bunch of clothes and then just print Syre over whatever I purchased, and those are some of my favorite shirts.”
What's more, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the items will benefit organisations “that support the advancement of Black people within the culture and tech industries", such as the Black in Fashion Council, Black and Brown Founders and BUILD NYC.
