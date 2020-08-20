Jaden Smith's Just company has joined forces with Pangaia Collective on a new environmentally conscious capsule collection.
Jaden Smith has collaborated with Pangaia Collective on a new apparel capsule collection.
The 22-year-old rapper and actor's consumer goods company Just has partnered with Pangaia on the new environmentally conscious line, which was created using a recycled water system and environmentally friendly dyes.
Proceeds from sales will go to the #TogetherFund x WJSFF, which supports racial justice work and global COVID-19 relief work.
Jaden told WWD: ''We've been working closely with Pangaia for some time, the relationship developed through shared values and a similar mission around sustainability and 'doing better' in each of our respective spaces which closely intersect around responsible water-use and climate. This next step of creating a product collaboration between us is a natural progression to give more for our supporters and do it in the most responsible way.''
A spokesperson for Pangaia - the global collective which has been working on developing sustainable new materials - told WWD: ''We have been in close contact with the Just team for a while - we are completely aligned in terms of vision and mission. We operate in different sectors but we have the same goal of designing a better future and bringing people together around a shared value system.
''With this collaboration, we're taking the Pangaia x Just partnership to the next level.''
Items in the collection include T-shirts made from seaweed fiber, cotton hoodies, track pants and shorts. They are available in adult and children's sizes.
