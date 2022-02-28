Jada Pinkett Smith wore a vintage gown to the SAG Awards - and although his outfit perfectly matched hers, her husband Will Smith simply donned the suit that had been left out on the bed for him.
Jada Pinkett Smith pulled a dress from her closet to walk the silver carpet at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
The 'Girls Trip' actress turned heads in her long-sleeved Gareth Pugh gown as she arrived at the ceremony with her husband, Will Smith, and she explained the floor-length black and blue garment was a vintage piece she had picked up "a while ago".
Speaking to 'Live from E! SAG Awards' host Laverne Cox, she said: "It's vintage. It's something that I bought a while ago. [I] had it in the closet and I was like, 'You know what? I think girl is ready for the SAG Awards!' So, pulled it out."
While Will's dark navy suit perfectly matched his wife's look, he admitted he hadn't put very much thought into his ensemble for the night.
He joked: "It's just a little something I put together.
"My thing is I take a shower and I wear what's on the bed when I get out."
Jada added: "He has a very good stylist."
Will confirmed: "Yeah, absolutely."
The 53-year-old star went on to win the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for his work on King Richard and on the red carpet, he reflected on the "deep responsibility" he felt playing the father of tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams.
He said: "When you are telling a story of someone's life, it is deep responsibility. Because at my level, when I put something out in the world, people take it as the truth. So, if the family didn't like it, didn't believe it, as an artist, that is devastating."
And he admitted he dreaded hearing Venus and Serena's reactions to the film.
He said: "When I heard that they were watching it, that was like the worst two hours of my life. But they called immediately and said they both cried and they felt honoured.
"Everything else after that is icing on the cake."
However, when he won later in the evening, Will admitted it was one of the "greatest moments" of his career because of who he was sitting with inside the Barker Hangar.
He said: "That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for 'King Richard' sitting next to Venus Williams and her sister."
