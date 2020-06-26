Jada Pinkett Smith wants to ''amplify'' Breonna Taylor's life and joined a rally at Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday (25.06.20) to demand justice for her.
The 'Magic Mike XXL' star was joined by her son Jaden and daughter Willow at the rally at Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday (25.06.20) to demand justice for Breonna, who was shot dead while sleeping in her apartment in March, with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker claiming three Louisville cops had walked in with a no-knock search warrant, making him assume they were intruders and gunfire breaking out, with over 20 shots fired, including eight at his sleeping partner.
Speaking at the rally, Jada said: ''One thing I want you to know i] that it does not go unseen that the revolution stands on your shoulders. I want you know that we want to say thank you, because it is you standing out here that's gonna keep shining a light on Breonna's name. And, what we need is justice for our sister Breonna and that's why we are here today. And that's why my family is here today. From one family to another - to Tamika [Palmer, Breonna's mother], we wanted to come here, show her love and amplify your voice and amplify the life of your daughter.''
Common also spoke at the rally, and he urged for justice for Breonna.
He wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the speech: ''Justice For Breonna Taylor Rally ... We flew out to #Kentucky earlier today to demand justice for Breonna Taylor at a special rally that was organized by @UntilFreedom and Breonna's Family.
''It has now been more than THREE months since she was murdered by police in her own home and still no justice. We must continue to speak out and speak up. For the rally, I wrote a poem dedicated to Breonna and Black Women everywhere. We Love you Breonna. (sic)''
