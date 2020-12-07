Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed the secret behind her ageless glowing complexion is steaming.

The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her skincare routine on Self-Care Sunday (06.12.20) and steaming between applying each product was the main step.

She said in the clip: “The steam opens your pores, moisturisers your skin and also loosens up whatever extra skin you have on your face.”

The ‘Girls Trip’ star also steams her neck and chest area as well.

She said: “Listen, try and get your chest and neck, too, because it’s all connected, especially for women.”

On steaming to achieve a radiant glow, she added: “Steam is so healthy for the skin. It’s the thing that gives you the glow, it’s the thing that keeps wrinkles away.”

The mother-of-two - who has Willow, 20, and Jaden, 22, with husband Will Smith - uses her restarter routine “once every two to three months” and especially after she comes home from a day of filming or on a photo shoot, such as when she got back from filming ‘The Matrix 4’ recently.

Jada - who is reprising her role Niobe in the hotly-anticipated fourth film in the blockbuster sci-fi franchise - captioned the post: "My Skin Restarter Routine

"Hopefully there is a little something in here for everyone on this #selfcaresunday.

"Here is one of my skin restarter routines that I use after wearing makeup everyday on shoots and so forth. I USE THIS ROUTINE ONCE EVERY 2 - 3 MONTHS. For instance... when I returned from shooting the Matrix, I hit this routine. (sic)”

Jada recently shared that she avoids drinking soda and juice and mainly has water to keep her skin super-hydrated.

She said: "I drink at least 8-9 bottles of water a day (sometimes more) I don’t drink soda or juices. Water is really ALL I drink. DIET IS SO IMPORTANT! We’ll get more into that ... later. (sic)"