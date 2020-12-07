Jada Pinkett Smith has shared that lots of steaming and drinking plenty of water are key to achieving her radiant glow.
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed the secret behind her ageless glowing complexion is steaming.
The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her skincare routine on Self-Care Sunday (06.12.20) and steaming between applying each product was the main step.
She said in the clip: “The steam opens your pores, moisturisers your skin and also loosens up whatever extra skin you have on your face.”
The ‘Girls Trip’ star also steams her neck and chest area as well.
She said: “Listen, try and get your chest and neck, too, because it’s all connected, especially for women.”
On steaming to achieve a radiant glow, she added: “Steam is so healthy for the skin. It’s the thing that gives you the glow, it’s the thing that keeps wrinkles away.”
The mother-of-two - who has Willow, 20, and Jaden, 22, with husband Will Smith - uses her restarter routine “once every two to three months” and especially after she comes home from a day of filming or on a photo shoot, such as when she got back from filming ‘The Matrix 4’ recently.
Jada - who is reprising her role Niobe in the hotly-anticipated fourth film in the blockbuster sci-fi franchise - captioned the post: "My Skin Restarter Routine
"Hopefully there is a little something in here for everyone on this #selfcaresunday.
"Here is one of my skin restarter routines that I use after wearing makeup everyday on shoots and so forth. I USE THIS ROUTINE ONCE EVERY 2 - 3 MONTHS. For instance... when I returned from shooting the Matrix, I hit this routine. (sic)”
Jada recently shared that she avoids drinking soda and juice and mainly has water to keep her skin super-hydrated.
She said: "I drink at least 8-9 bottles of water a day (sometimes more) I don’t drink soda or juices. Water is really ALL I drink. DIET IS SO IMPORTANT! We’ll get more into that ... later. (sic)"
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This movie's premise basically sounds like The Hangover with added black girl power. But it's...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Instead of developing the characters or situations for comedy gold, the filmmakers instead just crank...
After escaping to Africa from Madagascar, Alex the lion; Gloria the hippo; Melman the giraffe...
Even though it's corny, unnecessary and far too long, this remake of the 1984 hit...
Welcome to a piece of American history. In the old music hall, white comedians...
With their third (and hopefully, final) Matrix movie, the Wachowski brothers have delivered a dud...
There are two kinds of roller coasters. The most modern kind uses maglev technology to...