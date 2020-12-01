Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she only visits an aesthetician "twice a year at best" because she likes to be in control of her own skincare routine.
Jada Pinkett Smith prefers to control her own skincare over going to an aesthetician.
The 'Girls Trip' actress and her daughter Willow Smith, 20 - whom she has with husband Will Smith - posted a video to Instagram from their home sharing Jada’s skincare secrets at the weekend.
In the clip, Jada - who can be seeing wearing a face mask with her daughter - explained why she only visits her aesthetician "twice a year at best" and also shared how to do steaming without a steam room.
She wrote in the caption: "So many of you have been asking about my skin routine so let’s start with some tips for Self Care Saturday.
"I go to an aesthetician twice a year at best. I’m too particular about my skin to put it in the hands of someone else.
"Steam is one of my secrets and you don’t need a steam room. Boil water ... pour it into a bowl ... put your face over the bowl and throw a towel over your head. Sit under the towel for 1-2 minutes. This process helps to keep skin moist ... to pull out impurities and to open pours to put nourishment into the skin."
The 49-year-old star - who also has son Jaden, 22, with the 'Men in Black' actor - also revealed that she avoids drinking soda and juice and mainly has water to keep her skin super hydrated.
She added: "I drink at least 8-9 bottles of water a day (sometimes more) I don’t drink soda or juices. Water is really ALL I drink. DIET IS SO IMPORTANT! We’ll get more into that ... later."
