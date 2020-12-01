Jada Pinkett Smith prefers to control her own skincare over going to an aesthetician.

The 'Girls Trip' actress and her daughter Willow Smith, 20 - whom she has with husband Will Smith - posted a video to Instagram from their home sharing Jada’s skincare secrets at the weekend.

In the clip, Jada - who can be seeing wearing a face mask with her daughter - explained why she only visits her aesthetician "twice a year at best" and also shared how to do steaming without a steam room.

She wrote in the caption: "So many of you have been asking about my skin routine so let’s start with some tips for Self Care Saturday.

"I go to an aesthetician twice a year at best. I’m too particular about my skin to put it in the hands of someone else.

"Steam is one of my secrets and you don’t need a steam room. Boil water ... pour it into a bowl ... put your face over the bowl and throw a towel over your head. Sit under the towel for 1-2 minutes. This process helps to keep skin moist ... to pull out impurities and to open pours to put nourishment into the skin."

The 49-year-old star - who also has son Jaden, 22, with the 'Men in Black' actor - also revealed that she avoids drinking soda and juice and mainly has water to keep her skin super hydrated.

She added: "I drink at least 8-9 bottles of water a day (sometimes more) I don’t drink soda or juices. Water is really ALL I drink. DIET IS SO IMPORTANT! We’ll get more into that ... later."