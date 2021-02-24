Jada Pinkett Smith has launched a personal care line at Target.

The 49-year-old actress - who has Jaden, 22, and Willow, 20, with husband Will Smith - was inspired by her children to start Hey Humans, which boasts four sustainable products, after witnessing what the youngsters were using for their personal health during lockdown.

She told People: "What really inspired me was my kids, Willow and Jaden, who have educated me around the environment and the necessity to really shift habit in the way we consume. I love personal care and I'm a beauty junkie, but recently I've had a lot of anxiety around packaging, and I thought, 'What can I do in this space?'"

The 'Girls Trip' star teamed up with beauty incubator Maesa to create the affordable body wash, body lotion, natural deodorant and toothpaste.

She said: "I really wanted to start with products that we use every day — toothpaste, deodorant, body wash — and find ways that we could have a more sustainable packaging."

Her favourite product is the natural deodorant — which comes in the scrents Banana Aloe, Rosewater Ginger, Coconut Mint, Cedarwood Sage, Apple Matcha and Lavender Vanilla — because it lasts throughout the day, even after exercise.

She said: "They started sending formulations and one of my favourites that made me fall in love with Hey Humans was the deodorant. I had such a hard time finding natural deodorant. My kids were like, 'Use lemon under your arm,' I'm like, 'That's not enough odor protection.' So, that is one of my favourite products with Hey Humans, I just love the deodorant so much. I'm like, 'Finally.'

"And the kids really love the deodorant as well, and the body wash. Because like I said, there's a bunch of us here, so we use a lot of product."

The Hey Humans products are 99% plastic-free and gender-neutral, and Jada admitted she is only just learning about the many ways society can help reduce the global carbon footprint and wants to make sure she is doing her part to protect the planet.

She explained: "I'm old school, I really am, so all of this is very new for me. I'm on a journey in regards to getting educated and just doing my part in regards to how I can be part of the sustainability movement. We're always talking about, 'Let's save the planet.' At the end of the day, it's really about how do we sustain humanity."