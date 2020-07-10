Jada Pinkett Smith has confirmed she did date August Alsina during a brief split from her husband Will Smith.

August, 27, recently claimed he got Will's ''blessing'' to have an affair with Jada, and although the 'Girls Trip' star originally insisted August's claims were false, she has now revealed they did have a brief romance, but it was not an affair, as she was separated from Will at the time.

Speaking to Jada during an episode of 'Red Table Talk', Will recalled: ''I was done with you. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll try to figure out myself happy. I really felt like we could be over.''

And Jada added: ''We were over.''

The 48-year-old actress admitted she ''got into a different kind of entanglement'' with August, but maintained that Will, 51, never gave the rapper his ''blessing'' for the romance to take place.

Jada said: ''It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain, I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realised that you can't find happiness outside of yourself. Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process in a much different matter. I would definitely say we did everything that we could to get away from each other, only to realise that that wasn't possible.

''I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good. It was really a joy to help heal somebody.''

When Will and Jada began communicating again, Jada claims August ended their relationship.

Meanwhile, in August's claims made in June, he alleged he had never loved somebody as much as Jada.

He said: ''I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it - so much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody.''