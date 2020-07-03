Jada Pinkett Smith admits ''healing needs to happen'' after she denied August Alsina's claims they had a relationship with the blessing of her husband Will Smith.

August and Jada were widely rumoured to have been romantically linked in recent years, and earlier this week, the 27-year-old singer claimed the rumours were true, but insisted he hadn't ''done anything wrong'' as her husband was more than aware of the situation.

However, 48-year-old Jada slammed August's comments as untrue.

Speaking to Page Six, her representative simply said: ''Absolutely not true!''

Now, the 'Girls Trip' star has broken her silence on Twitter.

Referring to her Facebook Watch series 'Red Table Talk' - where the Hollywood star is joined by famous faces to discuss important issues - she wrote: ''There's some healing that needs to happen...so I'm bringing myself to The Red Table.''

In his original comments, August claimed Will, 51, had allowed him to date Jada because their marriage - which began in 1997 - was no longer about ''romanticism'' and was instead a ''life partnership''.

August said: ''People can have whatever ideas that they like, but what I'm not okay with is my character being in question ... I'm not a troublemaker. I don't like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous.

''I also don't think that it's ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But, in this instance, it's very different, 'cause as I said there is so many people that are side-eyeing me, looking at me questionable about it.

''It's because people don't necessarily know the truth, but I never have done anything wrong.

''I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation. Due to the transformation from their marriage to [a] life partnership that they spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.''

The 'No Love' singer also claimed his alleged romance with Jada - who has Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19, with the 'Independence Day' actor - ''almost killed'' him and made him into a different person after devoting his ''full self'' to her.

He added: ''I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. I truly and really, really deeply loved, and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it.

''So much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody ... I really loved the person that I experienced that [with] and know what [that feels] like - if some people never get that in this lifetime.

''I'm shakin' right now because it almost killed me. Not almost. It did - it pushed me into being another person, my newer self. It. Broke. Me. Down.''