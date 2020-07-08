Jacqueline Jossa has blasted Zara over its ''offensive sizing''.

The former 'EastEnders' actress went on a huge shopping spree at Zara over the weekend but claimed she had a ''mental breakdown'' after realising that her new clothes would not fit.

The size 12 star fumed on Instagram: ''Loads of people asked me about my Zara haul because I went shopping the other night. To be honest, I had a mental breakdown yesterday basically because the sizing in Zara is offensive. Just not having it really. So I had to take a whole load of stuff back.

''I was shocked when I got home yesterday honestly. I'm a size 12 and the large wouldn't fit me from Zara.

''I had to get the extra large which is not a problem but you know people who are over a size 14, size 16, size 18, do they just not shop in Zara?

''I didn't know that, I wasn't aware of that and I haven't shopped in Zara for years. So I kind of remember why I don't shop in there anymore.

''I love it but I think the sizing is really off. I did get some nice bits which I will show you.

''But you should have seen me yesterday trying to squeeze into a pair of shorts and stuff. Should have filmed it but it wasn't a pretty sight.''

After blasting Zara, Jacqueline, 27, lavished praise on In The Style, the company she has her own clothing collection with.

She said: ''Do you know what? I haven't shopped in for so long for anything but in the sale and it just goes to show me really that the sizing for InTheStyle is so good. That is what it is meant to be.''