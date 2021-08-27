The Jacksons will perform a tribute to their late brother Michael Jackson ahead of his birthday when they headline the Happy Days Festival this Saturday (28.08.21).

The 'I Want You Back' hitmakers will headline the festival the day before what would have been Michael's 63rd birthday on Sunday (29.08.21) and Tito Jackson has revealed that he and his siblings will be singing a selection of songs by the 'King of Pop' - who died in June 2009 at the age of 50 - to remember him ahead of the poignant date.

When asked if Michael - who first found fame with his family as the lead singer in the Jackson 5 - would be remembered during their set, Tito said: "Absolutely, it’s going to be fun. We will sing songs from his albums, like 'Rock With You' and 'Can’t Let You Get Away'.

“We’ve been doing tributes to Michael for some time now, it’s one of my favourite parts of the show.

“We miss him and we miss being on records on with him.”

The concert is the first time The Jacksons will have been back on stage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and Tito insists those in attendance can expect all the hits from the Jackson 5's Motown days and their disco period.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: "I'm excited.

"The fans can expect to hear the Jackson 5 hit records with a lot of energy."

During the coronavirus lockdown Tito recorded a new solo album, the blues inspired 'Under Your Spell', and he will be performing his single 'Love One Another' during the set and he hopes people will take away the track's message to spread love and positivity throughout the world.

The 67-year-old singer said: "I’ll be doing a song from my new album, 'Love One Another'.

“During lockdown I recorded a complete album. I’ve wanted to do a blues album for some time. You know blues is a style of music that I’ve always enjoyed so I decided it was the right time to make a blues album."

Discussing the star-studded video for the song - which features the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, basketball legend Magic Johnson, world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Smokey Robinson and Tito's sister Janet Jackson among many others - he added: "I had a lot of participation because of the message of the song. I’m trying to get that message out there, it’s very difficult for one person to push that message, but these guys helped it reach further then I could ever probably reach.”

The Happy Days Festival (www.hdfestival.co.uk) takes place at Imber Court in Esher, Surrey, this Saturday and Sunday.

Joining The Jacksons on Saturday's bill is fellow legendary Motown act Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, R&B group Shalamar and Harold Melvin's Bluenotes.

Taking to the stage on Sunday is the House Gospel Choir, Soul Ii Soul, Stereo MC's, Alison Limerick and Sonique.