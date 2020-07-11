Jack Whitehall celebrated his birthday with a £10,000 bash.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor turned 32 last week and whisked his girlfriend Roxy Horner and several of his closest friends off to Sibton Park in Suffolk to celebrate with a three-day party.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's been a strange few months so although it wasn't a big birthday for him, he wanted to do something special and took all of his closest friends away for a few days.

''It's not usually possible because of everyone's busy schedules, but with a lot of work on hold, he didn't mind pulling out all of the stops to make it happen -- even if it did cost a fortune.

''They had a full party with a DJ one night, a dinner party on another and a Pimm's-themed lunch one afternoon. There were rowing boats, pool tables and loads more. The drinks were flowing all week and they had a blast.''

Jack - who dated actress Gemma Chan for six years - and model Roxy, 29, started dating since the beginning of the year and have been quarantining together amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A source previously said: ''Jack and Roxy are enjoying being in isolation together. It's all very new but they're in their own little bubble and things are perfect at the moment.

''Being on lockdown in a honeymoon period is certainly one way to get to know each other quickly.

''But the more time they spend together the happier they seem.''