Jack Savoretti says his upcoming record, 'Europiana',"wouldn't exist without Nile Rodgers".

The 'What More Can I Do?' singer has unveiled his seventh studio album and released the new single, 'Who's Hurting Who', featuring the disco legend himself.

Jack said: “Nile brings groove, glamour and chic that is everything that 'Europiana' is. Europiana wouldn’t exist without Nile Rodgers!”

The 11-track collection - which is about love and family - was recorded at Jack’s Oxfordshire home and even features his wife, actress Jemma Powell, and their three kids on some of the tracks.

He said: “For weeks we literally lived 'Europiana'.

“The band would arrive and I’d make a big lunch, eaten outside with loads of rose. Then we’d go inside to write in what is usually my living room but it became a studio. The sun and fun seeped into the songs.”

On what sets it apart from previous LP 'Singing to Strangers', Jack explained: “'Singing to Strangers’ was my first album that wasn’t all about me, which I loved.“’Europiana’ pushes that further. There are more characters and bigger concepts. I’m looking out at the world, not inwards.”

He added: “'Europiana' isn’t a sound. It’s references and inspirations and the emotions they evoke,” Jack says. “It’s the music of my childhood summers, remade for today.”

The 37-year-old star has also announced a 12-date UK tour, which kicks off at Plymouth Pavilions on March 24, 2022, and concludes at London’s Eventim Apollo on April 13, 2022.

'Europiana' is released on June 25.

The track-listing for 'Europiana' is:

1. 'I Remember Us'

2. 'Secret Life'

3. 'Who's Hurting Who'

4. 'When You're Lonely'

5. 'More Than Ever'

6. 'Too Much History'

7. 'Dancing In The Living Room'

8. 'Each And Every Moment'

9. 'The Way You Said Goodbye'

10. 'Calling Me Back To You'

11. 'War Of Words'