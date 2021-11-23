Jack Savoretti has joined the line-up for next year's Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The 38-year-old musician has joined previously announced artists Crowded House, Lionel Richie and George Benson, who will all perform at the historic venue next summer.

Jack will take to the historic stage in Henry VIII's palace on Friday 17 June 2022, as part of his 2022 spring tour.

The star is expected to wow fans with hits like 'Secret Life', as well as his older material from 2019's number one album 'Singing to Strangers'.

Announced in October, New Zealand rock band Crowded House will treat fans to a selection of their classics, including 'Don't Dream It's Over' and 'Weather With You'.

They will take to the stage for a show on June 25th, 2022.

Earlier in the month, funk legend Lionel will perform on June 8th and June 9th, and 'Give Me the Night' singer George Benson will have everyone grooving next summer when he rocks up on June 16th for a special performance.

Hampton Court Palace Festival is a series of truly special and unique open-air concerts.

Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII's magnificent Tudor Palace.

This summer, the likes of Sir Tom Jones, Rick Astley, Keane, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and Van Morrison put on a show at the auditorium.

Tickets for Lionel, George and Crowd House's shows are already on sale.

But tickets for Jack's show are available on Friday (26.11.21) at 10am via: www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

Hampton Court Palace Festival bill so far:

Wednesday 8th June – Lionel Richie

Thursday 9th June – Lionel Richie

Thursday 16th June – George Benson

Friday 17th June - Jack Savoretti

Saturday 25th June – Crowded House