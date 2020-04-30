Jack Osbourne says ''conversations'' about an 'Osbournes' reboot have been ''coming up recently'', as he teased the possibility of the reality show making a comeback.
Jack Osbourne says ''conversations'' about an 'Osbournes' reboot have been ''coming up recently''.
The 34-year-old television personality has confirmed he could be set to return to screens alongside his parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and sister Kelly Osbourne, for a revival of their reality show 'The Osbournes'.
Jack - who also has sister Aimee, who didn't take part in the original show, as well as three half-siblings from Ozzy's previous marriage - said: ''I would be lying to say the conversations haven't been coming up recently. I think nostalgia is such a huge, hot-button word right now. You look at all these shows coming back from 20 years ago.''
But Jack isn't confident a reboot of the show - which originally aired from 2002 to 2005 - would be a success, as he and Kelly no longer live under the same roof as their parents.
However, the 'Portals to Hell' star has said they could get around that setback by temporarily moving into one house together.
He added: ''The only thing, and what I struggle with, is we don't all live together. One thought I've had is, why don't we all just move in together for two months? It's 20 years later; we're all moving back into the house together.''
Jack also joked the revival could take some time to make it to air, because he won't take part unless he gets paid enough money to cover the ''monstrous therapy'' he'll need after spending that much time with his family.
Speaking to Variety and iHeartRadio podcast 'The Big Ticket', he said: ''I guess when someone pays me a hell of a lot ... because the amount of therapy I'm going to have to buy into after that is going to be monstrous.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.