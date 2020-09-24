Jack Osbourne has revealed two of his daughters have COVID-19.

After the 34-year-old star's mom, Sharon Osbourne, revealed her son's three-year-old daughter, Minnie, contracted the virus from someone who works for her father, Jack has revealed one of her older sisters also tested positive for the virus.

Appearing on the 'Pretty Messed Up' podcast, the 'Portals to Hell' executive producer - who also has Pearl, eight, and Andy, five, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly - confirmed: ''Someone who works for me went away, came back - and they didn't tell me they were going out of town, they just appeared and were like, 'Oh, yeah, we went out [of town].' And my daughter picked up the drink that they set down and took a sip.''

Minnie is staying with her dad while her sibling, who also has the virus, is with their mom.

The TV star explained that Minnie's symptoms are very mild.

Jack continued: ''The only symptoms my daughter had was just a little bit of a runny nose and a fever, and that was for, like, three days.

''She's got zero symptoms now; she's still technically in the positive window because it hasn't been two weeks. It's just a lot of dodging and weaving - we spend a lot of time outdoors.''

He added: ''I'm to that point where I was like, 'When is this gonna lift? My house has had a COVID outbreak.''

Sharon, 67, explained the situation during a virtual appearance on 'The Talk' earlier this week, as she was supposed to return to the studio but has had to quarantine for two weeks following Minnie's diagnosis.

She said: ''I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID. She's okay; she's doing good. I don't have it. Her daddy doesn't have it. Her mommy doesn't have it. Her sisters don't.

''She got it from somebody who works for my son. And it just goes to show you, she's 3 years of age, that children can get COVID.''

Sharon insisted she ''keeps testing negative'', but is staying away from the talk show studio for the full two-week quarantine period just to be ''safe''.

She added: ''Oh my Lord, I want to see you guys so bad. I've got one more week left of quarantining and then I'm out. And as I say, I don't have it. I keep testing negative, but, you know, you have to be safe.''

Sharon's husband, Ozzy Osbourne, 71, has also tested negative.