Jack Garratt is "finding catharsis" in songwriting.

The 'Time' singer - who recently finalised his divorce from ex-wife Sarah after more than two years of marriage - admitted he still needs to figure out how to address recent events in his personal life through his music, but he "can only write" what he knows.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I'm still finding that out with my therapist. That's stuff that's imbedded itself deep into my regressive brain that will come out over the next year I'm sure.

"Ultimately, in the immediate reaction to what's going on in my life at the moment, I'm writing more than I've written in a very long time but that's because there's a lot to write about.

"That's been great, that's been cathartic, it's been enjoyable to a point, it's been tough and challenging in other ways.

"I can only write what I know, and at the moment I know some pretty interesting stuff so I'm finding catharsis in being able to write about it."

The 29-year-old musician revealed the joy he gets from writing and creating art with other people, and he is using that to create a balance with his work and home life.

He added: "I feel like I shine best when I'm on a Zoom call with a bunch of people pitching an idea. I love doing that - that's a part of my job that I love.

"I also love sitting in a room with my band working on a song. That's not work, but it also is, but it's also just hanging out with your mates but it's also not.

"I'm getting quite good at that work, life balance thing and obviously with things in my personal life being what they are, I've had to really get good at that, at bringing my personal life into my work and making sure one doesn't override the other."

Jack Garratt's unique performance of 'Time' recorded at Village Underground is released exclusively on Jim Beam's official YouTube channel, marking the official launch of the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions: a multi-year partnership that invites global artists back to the iconic independent venues that gave them their first stage.