Jack Antonoff says Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' teaches artists to "don't f****** listen" to the industry.

The Bleachers musician - who produced the extended edition of the track, which features on Taylor's re-recording of her 2012 album 'Red' - has opened up on the track's success and the lessons to be learned as it broke the record for the longest Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.

He told Relix: "You’ve gotta love those moments and hold them close. My initial response was to call out everyone in the industry who told me that no one has attention spans anymore.

"By the way, the lesson from that isn’t to go make a 10 minute song, the lesson from that is don’t f****** listen to what the industry says. I mean, it happens time and time again.

"Can you imagine 20 years ago, someone telling you that trap was gonna be the biggest genre at some point? It’s insane.”

Jack - who is nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards alongside Taylor for 'Evermore' - also had high praise for songwriter Self Esteem.

Discussing the musician - whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor - he said: "There’s a thing I love that’s happening in the UK right now which has these sort of Lou Reed-esque spoken word verses with super melodic choruses that all these bands are doing.

“There’s a specific artist named Self Esteem, who I love. So it’s coming hard and that’s not something you would’ve expected X amount of years ago. Industry predictions on art is an absurd concept and it takes all the joy out of everything.

"The whole excitement of art and music and live performance and record making is we have no f****** clue what’s gonna happen next.”