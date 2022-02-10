Jack Antonoff has compared Damon Albarn to Donald Trump after his spat with Taylor Swift.

The Blur and Gorillaz rocker incurred the wrath of the 'Lover' hitmaker by downplaying her songwriting ability in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, and she called him out on his "damaging" remarks.

Many stars have voiced their support for Taylor, including her collaborator, Bleachers star Jack, who has lashed out at the 53-year-old musician for taking the "Trumpian approach" of "making things up".

Speaking on 'The What' podcast, he said: “Obviously, it’s completely absurd and everyone knows that.

“You’re talking about one of the greatest songwriters of our generation who has her name as the only name on many songs. You don’t need me to explain it – it’s fact.”

Jack continued: “I don’t like it when artists take almost this Trumpian approach of just making things up.

“I don’t care if Damon Albarn or anyone likes or doesn’t like something, but to unequivocally make a statement that isn’t true … not to get to deep on it, but isn’t that kind of everything that’s wrong with our world at the moment? People talking about s*** that they have no clue about?”

The former President of the United States, 75, was regularly called out for making false and misleading claims during his time in power.

Jack, 37, didn't stop there, as he went on to compare Damon to his outspoken Britpop rival Liam Gallagher, 49, who had tweeted that he was loving the pair's feud.

He said: “You wanna go full Liam Gallagher and be like, ‘This person sucks, that person sucks’? Whatever, do you.

“But to launch this weird, baseless [claim] with this bravado that it’s fact … maybe before you say that, you should shut the f*** up.”

The row ensued after the outlet promoted the interview in a tweet that read: "Albarn also spills his thoughts on some of today's chart-topping music artists.

"Billie Eilish? "I think she’s exceptional.

"Taylor Swift? She doesn’t write her own songs."

The 32-year-old pop star retweeted the post and fumed: "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.

"PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Damon - who has received death threats from Taylor's fans - suggested his remarks had been sensationalised to attract readers and apologised "unreservedly and unconditionally".

In the interview, the 'Parklife' singer insisted he wasn't "hating" on Taylor but suggested collaborating with other songwriters was "very different" to taking sole responsibility for her work.

He said: "She doesn’t write her own songs. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes."