Jack Antonoff has told Damon Albarn to "shut the f*** up" after questioning Taylor Swift's talents as a songwriter.

The Bleachers musician - who has worked with the singer plenty of times in the past and recently produced the extended edition of her song 'All Too Well' - has hit out at the Blur star's claim she doesn't write her own songs.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: "i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb.

"if you were there … cool … go off. if not … maybe …. shut the f*** up? (sic)"

Taylor herself rubbish Albarn's claims she gets other people to write her chart-topping hits.

The 53-year-old musician initially said: "She doesn’t write her own songs. Co-writing is very different to writing.

"I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes."

The 'Bad Blood' hitmaker has taken to Twitter to rubbish Damon's accusations.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.

"PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering (sic)"

Damon has since backtracked on his initial comments and apologised to Taylor, an hour after she tweeted.

He added on Twitter: "The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand."