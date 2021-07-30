J.K. Simmons is in talks to play Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon once again in the new 'Batgirl' movie.
J.K. Simmons is in talks to join the 'Batgirl' movie.
The 66-year-old actor is in negotiations to reprise the role of Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon in the new HBO Max feature.
J.K. previously played the legendary 'Batman' character in the 2017 movie 'Justice League' and featured in additional material for the filmmaker's restored cut 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', which was released earlier this year.
The new 'Batgirl' movie continues to take shape after Leslie Grace was confirmed as the lead star last week.
The 'In The Heights' star will play Gordon's daughter Barbara, who will be behind the mask in the new project. 'Bad Boys For Life' directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming the movie from a script by Christina Hodson.
A number of characters have played the superhero in the 'Batman' universe but Gordon is the most prominent even though the character debuted in the comics as Betty Kane in 1961.
On screen, Batgirl was played by Yvonne Craig in the 1960s TV series while Alicia Silverstone portrayed the character in the 1997 movie 'Batman & Robin', although she was butler Alfred Pennyworth's niece in that project.
Walter Hamada, the President of DC Films, suggested that the movie would be released on a streaming service as the "riskier character" could mean that the film is a flop.
He also explained that the studio are looking to create HBO TV spinoffs for all of their upcoming films as it helps to explain projects that don't share continuity with other movies.
Hamada said: "With every movie that we're looking at now, we are thinking, 'What's the potential Max spinoff?' I don't think anyone else has ever attempted this. But audiences are sophisticated enough to understand it. If we make good movies, they will go with it."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
With a cast and crew packed with A-list talent, this film seems like it should...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
When Ginnie introduces her boyfriend Martin to her father Mr. Gallo, it's safe to say...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
A bunch of US Navy SEALs get into some serious trouble from their boss (JK...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...