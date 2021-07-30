J.K. Simmons is in talks to join the 'Batgirl' movie.

The 66-year-old actor is in negotiations to reprise the role of Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon in the new HBO Max feature.

J.K. previously played the legendary 'Batman' character in the 2017 movie 'Justice League' and featured in additional material for the filmmaker's restored cut 'Zack Snyder's Justice League', which was released earlier this year.

The new 'Batgirl' movie continues to take shape after Leslie Grace was confirmed as the lead star last week.

The 'In The Heights' star will play Gordon's daughter Barbara, who will be behind the mask in the new project. 'Bad Boys For Life' directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming the movie from a script by Christina Hodson.

A number of characters have played the superhero in the 'Batman' universe but Gordon is the most prominent even though the character debuted in the comics as Betty Kane in 1961.

On screen, Batgirl was played by Yvonne Craig in the 1960s TV series while Alicia Silverstone portrayed the character in the 1997 movie 'Batman & Robin', although she was butler Alfred Pennyworth's niece in that project.

Walter Hamada, the President of DC Films, suggested that the movie would be released on a streaming service as the "riskier character" could mean that the film is a flop.

He also explained that the studio are looking to create HBO TV spinoffs for all of their upcoming films as it helps to explain projects that don't share continuity with other movies.

Hamada said: "With every movie that we're looking at now, we are thinking, 'What's the potential Max spinoff?' I don't think anyone else has ever attempted this. But audiences are sophisticated enough to understand it. If we make good movies, they will go with it."