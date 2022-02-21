J.K. Simmons has hinted that he will appear in more Spider-Man films.

The 67-year-old star reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson in the hit movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and has suggested that he will play the character in future films.

J.K. told Deadline: "I think, I'm going to be in more. So, fingers crossed."

The 'Being the Ricardos' star admits he was surprised to be given the chance to play the Daily Bugle reporter again after first appearing in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy during the 2000s.

J.K. said of his return: "Total shock. Truly, initially, because I figured we did the Sam Raimi trilogy, it was brilliant, it was great, it was wonderful, and then they moved on.

"I thought, that was great, and bye-bye. And here I'm back. And Sam is back in the Marvel Universe as well with 'Doctor Strange (in the Multiverse of Madness)'. It's beautiful."

Although Simmons has suggested that he will return for future Spider-Man movies, lead star Tom Holland is not so certain.

The 25-year-old actor confirmed that he has had "conversations" about upcoming films but is yet to finalise a return as Peter Parker with Marvel and Sony bosses.

Tom said: "We've had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations. We don't know what the future looks like."

The 'Uncharted' actor added that he is "convinced" that studio chiefs Kevin Feige and Tom Rothman are "thinking of something" with producer Amy Pascal but is not sure about the next steps for the franchise.

He shared: "But at this moment I don't know what that is."